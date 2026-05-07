India repatriates 5 from Beirut, Indian embassy thanks Lebanese authorities
India
India just helped five of its citizens return home from Beirut, with the Indian Embassy thanking Lebanese authorities for making it happen.
This follows a bigger repatriation in March, when 177 Indians departed from Beirut to Delhi on a charter flight arranged by their employer.
Israeli airstrikes kill 13 in Lebanon
The region is still tense: recent Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have left at least 13 people dead, even after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
The Indian Embassy says it's staying focused on supporting Indians living in Lebanon as these challenges continue.