India reports 22 citizens dead since West Asia conflict began
India
India has said that 22 of its citizens, including 14 seafarers, have died since the West Asia conflict began in February.
It's a tough reminder of the risks faced by Indians working or traveling in that region right now.
Ministry of External Affairs issues advisories
The government is taking extra steps to keep people safe, especially those at sea.
The Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies are closely watching the situation, sending out safety advisories, and helping citizens on the ground as needed.