India reports 22 nationals killed in West Asia conflict
India
Since February, 22 Indians have lost their lives in the ongoing West Asia conflict, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Fourteen of them were seafarers, while others worked onshore in sectors like infrastructure and residential jobs.
These losses happened over the past eight months and have touched both sea and land workers.
MEA: 3 deaths in Saudi Arabia
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that three deaths happened in Saudi Arabia.
The government says it is staying connected with Indian communities across the Gulf to help keep them safe during these tense times.
India is also urging less tension and more dialogue in West Asia, stressing that protecting its people abroad remains a top priority.