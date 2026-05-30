India reports safe return of 14 ships from Persian Gulf
India
Good news: 14 Indian-flagged ships just made it back to India from the tense Persian Gulf region, all without a hitch.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says it took every precaution to keep things smooth, even with all the uncertainty out at sea.
MEA vigilant and coordinating with authorities
This safe return highlights how seriously India takes protecting its people and ships in tricky international waters.
The MEA is keeping a close eye on the situation and working with other authorities to make sure Indian maritime interests stay secure, no matter what pops up next.