India requires prescription for >12% ethyl alcohol medicines in >30mL
India
The Indian government just updated the rules: if a medicine has more than 12% ethyl alcohol and comes in bottles over 30 mL, you'll need a doctor's prescription to buy it.
This change comes after worries about people misusing these strong formulations: some can be up to 90% alcohol!
These products were previously easy to get, but now they're regulated under stricter drug laws.
Pharmacies must record high-alcohol buyers
Pharmacies will now have to keep records of everyone buying these high-alcohol medicines.
The goal is to stop misuse but still make sure patients who really need them can get them.
Officials hope this new system finds the right balance between safety and access.