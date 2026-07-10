India requires prescription for >12% ethyl alcohol medicines in >30mL India Jul 10, 2026

The Indian government just updated the rules: if a medicine has more than 12% ethyl alcohol and comes in bottles over 30 mL, you'll need a doctor's prescription to buy it.

This change comes after worries about people misusing these strong formulations: some can be up to 90% alcohol!

These products were previously easy to get, but now they're regulated under stricter drug laws.