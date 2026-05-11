India reroutes LNG imports after February Strait of Hormuz closure

Oman became India's top LNG supplier in March and April, covering about 30% of imports thanks to a delivery route that avoids the troubled strait. Emergency shipments from Nigeria, the US and Angola also helped fill the gap. By April, imports bounced back to 1.95 million metric tons after dipping in March, showing how quickly India can adapt when global supply chains get shaky.

Experts warn of possible supply shortages

With exports from Qatar and the UAE down by six million metric tons worldwide, countries like the US and Canada ramped up production to balance things out.

Experts say things are stable for now, but if these disruptions drag on, there could be bigger shortages later this year.