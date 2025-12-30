India rejects China's criticism of 'Battle of Galwan' movie

India has rejected the criticism of the upcoming Bollywood film Battle of Galwan by the Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times. The Indian government said filmmakers have creative freedom and that the film is in line with a long tradition of Indian cinema depicting historical military events. Government sources pointed out that films based on India-China border incidents are not new, citing examples like Haqeeqat (1964) and 121, a recent film on the Battle of Rezang La.

Teaser release 'Battle of Galwan' teaser sparks controversy The controversy erupted after the teaser of Battle of Galwan was released over the weekend. The Global Times accused the film of misrepresenting the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The article claimed that Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, an Indian Army officer killed in the clash, was portrayed as having a "so-called" key role.

Casualty dispute India accused of inflating casualty figures The Global Times also accused India of inflating casualty figures and misrepresenting facts to sway global opinion. It quoted a former Chinese defense ministry spokesperson accusing New Delhi of misleading the international community and maligning the People's Liberation Army (PLA). China later acknowledged four military fatalities from the clash, after initially denying any casualties.