India restores LPG to pre-crisis levels after Middle East conflict
Good news for businesses: India has restored commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels after the recent Middle East conflict led to restrictions.
Hotels, restaurants, and other commercial users can now access LPG freely again.
Bulk LPG deliveries (previously paused) are also back at one-half of their usual volume.
India's LPG output eases energy crunch
Domestic LPG production is up, and imported shipments are on the way, which has helped calm earlier concerns about an energy crunch.
During the crisis, the government shifted some petrochemical resources to keep household gas flowing; now those streams are returning as supply stabilizes.
Daily output remains strong at not less than 40,000 tons.
India speeds business switch to PNG
With things settling down, officials are speeding up efforts to switch eligible businesses from bottled gas to piped natural gas (PNG).
Oil companies and city networks are teaming up to make supply planning more efficient across sectors.