India restricts LPG sales to conserve supplies amid Hormuz disruptions India May 26, 2026

India has put new limits on LPG (cooking gas) supplies because disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz (thanks to the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran) are making it harder to get fuel.

Now, households with piped natural gas cannot buy LPG cylinders, and some industrial users are seeing their allocations cut too.

It is all about conserving supplies and avoiding a shortage.