India restricts LPG sales to conserve supplies amid Hormuz disruptions
India has put new limits on LPG (cooking gas) supplies because disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz (thanks to the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran) are making it harder to get fuel.
Now, households with piped natural gas cannot buy LPG cylinders, and some industrial users are seeing their allocations cut too.
It is all about conserving supplies and avoiding a shortage.
India diversifies LPG imports, households stable
India uses a lot of LPG (over 33 million metric tons last year) with 60% coming from imports, mostly West Asia.
Since the Hormuz crisis has shaken up global oil flows, refiners are looking elsewhere: imports from Venezuela, Brazil, Angola, and Nigeria have jumped in recent months.
Russian oil shipments dipped temporarily, but should bounce back soon.
For now, regular households are not feeling the pinch as officials keep a close eye on stocks.