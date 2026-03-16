India resumes LPG imports via Strait of Hormuz India Mar 16, 2026

Last week, two Indian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, made it through the tricky Strait of Hormuz with an escort from the Indian Navy.

This is the first time in two weeks that India's gas shipments have moved through this vital route, which had been stalled.

Both ships are owned by Shipping Corporation of India and chartered by Indian Oil.