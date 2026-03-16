India resumes LPG imports via Strait of Hormuz
Last week, two Indian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, made it through the tricky Strait of Hormuz with an escort from the Indian Navy.
This is the first time in two weeks that India's gas shipments have moved through this vital route, which had been stalled.
Both ships are owned by Shipping Corporation of India and chartered by Indian Oil.
Two ships carrying 92,000 metric tons of LPG
Together, these ships are bringing about 92,000 metric tons of LPG from Qatar to India—a big deal since almost all of India's gas imports pass through this narrow stretch.
The safe journey happened after some serious talks between Indian and Iranian officials, showing how diplomacy and a strong naval presence can keep things moving even when tensions run high.
India managed to secure its own shipping lanes
India managed to secure its own shipping lanes without joining any international coalitions for Gulf security.
It's a quiet flex in regional diplomacy and could mean stronger ties with Iran and other Gulf countries going forward.