India rethinks fertilizer policy after 20% subsidy spent, official says India Jun 01, 2026

India's government is rethinking its fertilizer game after burning through 20% of its annual subsidy budget in just two months.

With global prices shooting up, thanks to the West Asia crisis, officials like Aparna S Sharma say they'll ask for extra funds if needed, all to keep fertilizers flowing for farmers this kharif season.