India rethinks fertilizer policy after 20% subsidy spent, official says
India
India's government is rethinking its fertilizer game after burning through 20% of its annual subsidy budget in just two months.
With global prices shooting up, thanks to the West Asia crisis, officials like Aparna S Sharma say they'll ask for extra funds if needed, all to keep fertilizers flowing for farmers this kharif season.
Agriculture Ministry trims urea forecast
The Agriculture Ministry has trimmed its urea demand forecast, expecting a weaker monsoon due to El Nino.
Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Khet Bachao Abhiyan from Ramasiya village in Madhya Pradesh to help farmers use fertilizers more wisely and make sure they get what they need despite rising costs.