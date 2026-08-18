India reviewing Sheikh Hasina extradition linked to Tarique Rahman visit
India
India is currently reviewing Bangladesh's request to extradite former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
This move is back in the spotlight because Bangladesh has tied it to whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit India as a possible visit.
Bangladesh seeks propitious environment for Rahman
Bangladesh says it wants a "propitious environment" for Rahman's visit, which means settling requests like Hasina's extradition and handing over two people linked to a political murder case.
Meanwhile, India is examining these requests as per established processes.