India reviewing US report calling it hub for Chinese goods
India
India is reviewing a US government report that calls it a major hub for Chinese goods sneaking past US tariffs.
The report places India in "Tier 1" alongside places like Canada, the EU, and Japan, all flagged as hotspots where Chinese products are rerouted through regular trade channels.
Report: $67B rerouted, $28B tariff loss
According to the report, about $67 billion worth of Chinese goods were redirected through places like India last year, costing the US around $28 billion in lost tariff revenue.
The White House even labeled India as one of "China's biggest enablers."
India's government says it's taking the findings seriously and points to its legal rules against shady trade practices.