India reviews Chenab hydropower projects amid IWT tensions with Pakistan
India's Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar just checked in on the Kiru and Kwar hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to ramp up clean energy even as tensions with Pakistan simmer over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).
With capacities of 624 MW and 540 MW, these projects are a big step for India's renewable goals.
What's the buzz about?
Khattar wanted to make sure everything meets safety and quality standards, since these plants use river flow without major storage—keeping them within IWT rules.
While Pakistan claims they weren't properly notified, India says all protocols are being followed.
Beyond politics, these projects are set to boost local jobs and development in Jammu and Kashmir.