India rises 10 spots to 75th in passport power rankings

India 's passport has climbed to the 75th position in the Henley Passport Index, up from last year's 85th position. Indian passport holders can now travel to 56 countries without a visa, either through visa-free or visa-on-arrival access. The index ranks passports based on how many destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa.

Historical context India's ranking history The latest ranking marks a recovery for India after recent declines. In 2024, India was ranked 80th and later slipped to 85th, indicating reduced travel access at the time. Although this improvement is a positive sign, India's current position is still lower than its best-ever ranking of 71st in 2006.

Global leaders Top positions in the index At the top of the index, Singapore holds first place with visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea share second place, with access to 187 countries each. Sweden and the United Arab Emirates are tied for third place, allowing entry to 186 destinations worldwide.

