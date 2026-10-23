India rises to 2nd-largest arms supplier to 13 European nations
India has jumped from 28th to second place as a supplier of arms to a group of 13 Eastern and Central European countries since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
With European countries scrambling for new sources, Indian companies have exported at least $872 million worth of artillery shells, mortar rounds, propellants, and explosives to 13 nations, including Poland and Romania.
India defense exports jump over 1,600%
This is a massive more than 1,600% jump compared to prewar years and lines up with India's record defense exports in the financial year 2025-26.
While India says it doesn't directly arm Ukraine, some of its munitions end up there through European buyers.
The boom shows how India is balancing old ties with Russia while stepping up as a major player in the global arms market.