India rolls out hub-and-spoke model with Air India Easy Connect
India
India just rolled out a hub-and-spoke air travel model, letting people from smaller cities handle check-in, baggage, and immigration right at their home airport.
No more repeating these steps at busy hubs like Delhi.
Air India kicked things off with Easy Connect flights between Varanasi and Delhi, making international travel smoother for everyone.
Varanasi connects to 17 international destinations
The first flight linked Varanasi to 17 international spots like London, Dubai, and Singapore.
The idea is quick layovers: connecting flights leave within four hours of landing at the hub.
More spoke cities will join soon.
Heads up: for now, customs declarations aren't available at spoke airports and web check-in isn't live yet, so plan to reach the airport three hours early.