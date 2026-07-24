India rolls out standard design for 4,000km bullet train network
India
India is rolling out a standardized design for its massive 4,000km bullet train network, aiming to make things safer, cheaper, and faster to build.
Seven new high-speed corridors, like Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Varanasi, were announced in the Union Budget 2026-27 as part of this plan.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad section due August 2027
Work on the first bullet train line (Mumbai-Ahmedabad) is already underway, with a key section set to finish by August 2027.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is handling the new designs for everything from stations to tunnels.
Plus, top IITs are helping set Indian standards for high-speed trains, making sure the whole project fits local needs and pushes rail travel forward in India.