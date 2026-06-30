India rolls out support for farmers amid 42% monsoon deficit
India's government is rolling out support for farmers amid El Nino risk as the monsoon deficit, linked to El Nino concerns, causes a major rainfall shortage, down 42% nationwide, and even worse in central India.
The monsoon was late this year but is finally moving, with rain expected to reach Delhi-NCR by July 3 and pick up across the north, center, and west soon after.
Central government flags 315 at-risk districts
To help out, the Center has flagged 315 at-risk districts across 12 states. They're pushing alternate crop plans, water-saving efforts, and expanded crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
States are also being told to speed up Kisan Credit Card distribution and get nodal officers on board so farmers have quicker access to help if drought hits hard.
Monitoring teams are keeping a close watch on how things unfold.