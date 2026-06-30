India rolls out support for farmers amid 42% monsoon deficit India Jun 30, 2026

India's government is rolling out support for farmers amid El Nino risk as the monsoon deficit, linked to El Nino concerns, causes a major rainfall shortage, down 42% nationwide, and even worse in central India.

The monsoon was late this year but is finally moving, with rain expected to reach Delhi-NCR by July 3 and pick up across the north, center, and west soon after.