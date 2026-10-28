India runs green ammonia fertilizer pilot across 10,000 acres
India
India is trying out green ammonia as a new way to fertilize crops, hoping it'll cut costs and improve nutrient use.
Pilot projects are running on 10,000 acres in six states, where green ammonia is applied directly to the soil, an approach that could waste less fertilizer than usual methods.
India seeks 67% fertilizer price cut
The government wants to slash fertilizer prices by 67%, which could also mean less spending on urea subsidies.
Officials say these trials will show if green ammonia can really work at scale.
Meanwhile, Indian companies are landing major export deals for green ammonia with Japanese companies/buyers, putting India on the map for clean energy solutions.