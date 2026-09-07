India rushes coal trains to 58 plants after stocks dropped
India
India is rushing more coal by train to 58 power plants, where fuel stocks have dropped below a safe level.
That's up from 46 plants just a week ago, and most are domestic coal-fired stations.
The government says it's keeping a close eye on the situation and working to keep the lights on.
Coal India holds 76 million tons
Heavy rains in top coal states like Odisha and Jharkhand have made mining and transport tough, so India upped daily coal train shipments from 370 to 444 in just three days.
Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, said it continues to hold adequate stock of 76 million tons of coal at its pitheads, especially since about three-quarters of India's electricity comes from coal.