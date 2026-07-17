PM flags off India's 1st hydrogen-powered train: All about it

The hydrogen-powered train is a 10-car hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset. It has a 1200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system and can run at a maximum speed of 75km/h.

The train can carry around 2,600 passengers and will connect Jind Junction, Gohana Junction, and Sonipat while stopping at several intermediate stations.

Proposed halts include Jind City, Pandu Pindara Junction, Lalit Khera Halt, among others.