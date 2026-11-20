Jaiswal also highlighted India's humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

"India had earlier, as you would be aware, supported Rohingya camps in Bangladesh with relief supplies in five tranches under Operation Insaniyat. We have also supported the Rakhine State Development Programme in Myanmar for this purpose," he said.

The MEA's 2017-18 annual report states that India provided essential relief materials to around three lakh displaced people, such as rice, pulses, sugar, salt, cooking oil, and mosquito nets.