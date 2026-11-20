India reacts to ICJ's verdict on Rohingya genocide in Myanmar
What's the story
India has reiterated its commitment to the safe and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) held the country responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya community in northern Rakhine State during the military's 2017 "clearance operations." Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has "consistently supported the safe, speedy and sustainable return of displaced Rohingya people from Rakhine State."
Aid efforts
India provided humanitarian assistance to 3L displaced people
Jaiswal also highlighted India's humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.
"India had earlier, as you would be aware, supported Rohingya camps in Bangladesh with relief supplies in five tranches under Operation Insaniyat. We have also supported the Rakhine State Development Programme in Myanmar for this purpose," he said.
The MEA's 2017-18 annual report states that India provided essential relief materials to around three lakh displaced people, such as rice, pulses, sugar, salt, cooking oil, and mosquito nets.
Development aid
India pledged $25 million under Rakhine State Development Programme
India also pledged $25 million over five years under the Rakhine State Development Programme to support socio-economic development in Myanmar's Rakhine State in 2017.
As part of the initiative, 250 houses were built by India for displaced Rohingyas in 2019.
However, the same year, ThePrint learned that those houses remained unused.
The assistance also comprised agricultural equipment, 40 computers for Sittwe Computer University and medical equipment for Sittwe General Hospital.
Historic judgment
First time a state has been held accountable for genocide
The ICJ's ruling is historic, as it is the first time a state has been held accountable for genocide under the Genocide Convention.
Myanmar has been ordered to ensure the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of displaced Rohingya and reunification of families.
The amount and modalities of compensation will be decided in a subsequent phase, with Myanmar required to submit a report to the court within two years detailing restitution measures adopted.