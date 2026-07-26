Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi praises Indian soldiers' bravery
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 136th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, praised the bravery of Indian soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas. He also spoke about the recent induction of INS Mahendragiri into the Indian Navy, which he called a symbol of India's growing defense manufacturing capabilities. The warship was designed and built in India with over 75% indigenous material.
Defense advancements
DRDO's achievements in defense technology
PM Modi also praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for its recent achievements.
He highlighted the successful test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket and Kusha missile as examples of India's progress in defense technology.
The Prime Minister said India is emerging as a trusted global defense partner while strengthening its capabilities through indigenous innovation.
Global confidence
Growing confidence in India's defense equipment and technology
PM Modi also spoke about India's growing defense production and exports, citing a recent agreement with Indonesia for BrahMos and Astra missiles.
He said, "The world's confidence in India's defense equipment and technology is growing."
This statement comes as India continues to strengthen its position as a trusted global defense partner through indigenous innovation.
Program impact
Survey shows 'Mann Ki Baat' has reached 100 crore listeners
A survey conducted ahead of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat said it has reached 100 crore listeners.
The survey, commissioned by Prasar Bharati and conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak, found that nearly 96% of the population is aware of the program.
This highlights its wide reach and impact across India.