India's power demand hits record amid heatwave, El Nino risk

India 's peak power demand reached a record high of 256.1 gigawatts (GW) on Saturday, breaking the previous day's record of 252.08GW. The spike in demand is attributed to increased use of cooling appliances as temperatures soared above 40°C in several parts of the country. This year's early and intense summer has led to an unprecedented rise in electricity consumption for April, usually a month with lower demand compared to May or June.

Energy sources Coal remains backbone of India's power generation To meet the sudden surge in demand, India has largely depended on coal, which continues to be the backbone of its power generation. Coal-fired plants generated around 187GW during peak demand. State-run NTPC has ramped up output by operating plants at higher capacity and securing fuel supplies through domestic markets. Renewable energy also played a significant role with solar power contributing nearly 57GW or about 22% of total generation during peak demand.

Weather impact El Nino could further increase electricity demand Global weather agencies, including the World Meteorological Organization, have warned of a strong El Nino developing from next month, which could lead to hotter and drier conditions in parts of Asia. This could further increase electricity demand for cooling in India. The Indian government expects peak electricity demand to reach around 270GW this year and is taking measures to ensure adequate supply by maximizing output from coal plants and increasing reliance on hydropower and renewables.

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Consumption trends Extreme weather events pose challenges for policymakers India's power consumption growth is historically linked to weather patterns, with summer heatwaves being a major driver. The Central Electricity Authority predicts that peak demand in FY27 could reach a record level of 271GW. However, managing sharp spikes in demand during extreme weather events is becoming increasingly critical for policymakers and consumers alike.

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