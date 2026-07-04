PM Modi was speaking in Rajasthan

India has overcome world's biggest energy crisis: PM Modi

By Snehil Singh 03:32 pm Jul 04, 202603:32 pm

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has successfully tackled what he called the "biggest energy crisis of the 21st century." The crisis was triggered by the West Asia war, but India managed to remain largely unscathed due to timely policy interventions and strategic planning, he said. Speaking at a public event in Rajasthan after inaugurating a new refinery project, Modi credited India's diplomatic outreach for shielding it from a severe fuel shock.