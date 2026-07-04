India has overcome world's biggest energy crisis: PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has successfully tackled what he called the "biggest energy crisis of the 21st century." The crisis was triggered by the West Asia war, but India managed to remain largely unscathed due to timely policy interventions and strategic planning, he said. Speaking at a public event in Rajasthan after inaugurating a new refinery project, Modi credited India's diplomatic outreach for shielding it from a severe fuel shock.
Crisis management
Some forces spread rumors during the crisis: PM Modi
Modi said India took the right decisions at every level to overcome the crisis. He accused "some forces" of spreading rumors and creating panic while his government worked tirelessly behind the scenes. The PM stressed that India's preparedness and diplomatic engagement helped avert a major energy emergency when the Strait of Hormuz was closed during the conflict.
Self-reliance
Energy security linked to national self-reliance: PM Modi
Modi linked energy security with national self-reliance, saying a nation's self-respect stays high only when it is self-dependent. He called the Rajasthan refinery a big step toward energy self-sufficiency. The PM also inaugurated Jodhpur Airport's new terminal building and took a dig at Congress for stalling the refinery project during its rule in Rajasthan from 2018 to 2023.
Criticism rebutted
Critics predicted India's failure during global energy crisis
Modi also dismissed critics who predicted India's failure during the global energy crisis. He said those who thought India would fail will now be "in the abyss of dejection." The PM asserted that despite attempts to undermine India's prospects, the country demonstrated resilience through decisive governance and a focus on self-reliance.