'Mann Ki Baat': Modi lauds India becoming self-reliant in defense
What's the story
In the 135th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's strides toward self-reliance in defense manufacturing and aviation. He praised the successful test of an indigenous long-range land-attack cruise missile developed by DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners. "From the seas to the skies, our India is becoming increasingly secure and self-reliant," he said.
Defense progress
INS Dunagiri, Sanshodhak inducted into Indian Navy
PM Modi also spoke about the induction of indigenous naval platforms into the Indian Navy. He said INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray were completely designed and manufactured in India. This is a big step toward self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The Prime Minister also spoke about India's aviation sector progress, with the C-295 transport aircraft completing its maiden flight.
Social welfare
PM urges citizens to take advantage of PMSBY
PM Modi urged citizens to take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), calling it an affordable social security scheme. "The government is extending this protective shield to crores of families across the country. Under PMSBY, for an annual premium of just ₹20, one gets accidental insurance cover of up to ₹2 lakh," he said.
Public response
PM thanks citizens for responding to appeal
The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of superstition, urging people to rely on logic and facts. He thanked citizens for positively responding to his appeal amid the Middle East crisis. "I had urged countrymen to avoid buying gold for some time... I am grateful to every citizen of the country; not only have they supported my appeal, they are also actively cooperating in every way," he said.