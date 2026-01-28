India, Saudi Arabia team up against terrorism at key security meet
India and Saudi Arabia just wrapped up their third Security Working Group meeting in Riyadh, where top officials from both sides strongly condemned all forms of terrorism—including recent attacks in Pahalgam and near Delhi's Red Fort.
The talks were led by Dr. Vinod Bahade for India and Ahmed Al-Eissa for Saudi Arabia.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about official statements—both countries are stepping up their partnership to tackle real-world threats like extremism, terror financing, tech misuse, and organized crime.
With a large number of Indian citizens working there as expatriates and both nations working together on energy security, this collaboration means safer ties and more stability for people on both sides.
The next round of talks will be hosted in India, keeping the momentum going.