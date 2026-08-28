India says 400 stranded at China-Nepal border are safe
India
India is stepping up to help its citizens caught in the severe flash floods in Nepal.
The government says 400 Indians stranded on the China-Nepal border are safe, and officials are working with Chinese authorities to bring them home.
Nepal: 84 Indians rescued 290 missing
So far, 84 Indians, including hydropower workers and pilgrims, have been rescued, but 290 people are still out of contact.
With over 400 lives lost in Nepal and major damage near the border, India has sent nearly 48 tons of supplies such as tents, food, medicines, and hygiene kits since August 26 to support relief efforts.