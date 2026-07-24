India says China misrepresented S Jaishankar meeting, cites illegal occupation
India
India has called out China for misrepresenting what went down in a recent meeting between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart.
The Indian side made it clear that Jaishankar didn't just nod along to China's sovereignty claims: the MEA spokesperson later pointed out China's illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since 1963.
Jaishankar urges calm border, cites pact
Jaishankar also emphasized that keeping the border calm is crucial if the two countries want normal relations.
He pointed to the 2024 disengagement pact, which helped ease tensions in eastern Ladakh, and reminded everyone that differences shouldn't turn into disputes, a principle he's stood by since the 2017 BRICS summit.