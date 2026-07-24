India says Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Indian, cites 1963 occupation
India
India has firmly told China that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, without question, part of India.
The Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that China has been occupying parts of these regions since 1963, but made it clear India respects China's sovereignty and expects the same in return.
India objects to Chinese projects
India isn't happy about Chinese infrastructure projects popping up in these disputed areas.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal summed it up: "There are Chinese projects on territories in Jammu and Kashmir that belong to India, and we object to that."