India says Kartarpur Corridor will remain closed over security concerns
India
The Indian government says the Kartarpur Corridor will stay closed for now because of security worries.
Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh told Parliament that, even though Sikh groups and others want it reopened, the current situation just isn't safe enough.
The corridor has been shut since May 2025 after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Kartarpur Corridor agreement renewed October 2024
Opened in 2019, the Kartarpur Corridor lets Indian pilgrims visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, a big deal for many Sikhs.
The India-Pakistan agreement was renewed in October 2024 for five more years, but officials say safety comes first, even as they recognize how important this place is to people's faith and emotions.