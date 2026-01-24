India says no to SEC summons for Adani family—missing signatures stall US case

What happened next—and why it matters

After India declined twice in 2025, the SEC asked a New York court if it could email the summons instead.

It is not publicly known whether the court granted that request.

The whole issue started when the SEC accused the Adanis of misleading investors about a $600 million bond deal back in 2021—a charge the group strongly denies, calling it "baseless."

This back-and-forth shows just how tricky international legal battles can get.