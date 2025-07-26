Next Article
India says 'no' to US on GM corn, soybean
India just said a clear "no" to the US's push for genetically modified (GM) soybeans and corn.
This move sticks with India's tough stance against GM foods, even though it could make trade talks with the US trickier.
The US really wants in—especially since it's a top corn and soy exporter—but India isn't budging.
India has strict rules on GM imports since 2021
India has kept strict rules on GM imports since 2021, making sure over 20 products are certified to avoid any mix-ups.
But this hard line could also impact Indian exports to Europe: if any GM traces show up, the EU might reject those shipments.
So while both India and the US want bigger markets, their standoff over GM foods is making things complicated all around.