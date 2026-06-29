India distances itself from reports of Track-2 dialogue with Pakistan

Misri

'They cannot represent view of the government of India'

"It should be obvious, therefore, that anybody from India who is participating in these events, whether it is retired diplomats, retired military officials, members of civil society, who are all distinguished individuals in their own right, that they, when they participate in such events, they speak for themselves and they represent their own point of view," he added. "They do not in any way, they cannot in any way represent the view of the government of India."