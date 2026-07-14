India scales nuclear program to meet net 0 by 2070
India is stepping up its nuclear energy game to hit net-zero emissions by 2070.
The government's plan includes building more reactors and tapping local resources, with a parliamentary panel, led by Medha Vishram Kulkarni, looking at ways to keep the lights on and solve fuel challenges.
They're also eyeing thorium reserves to help overcome uranium shortages and boost self-reliance.
India signs uranium deals with Australia
To cover immediate fuel needs, India is signing deals abroad, including importing uranium from Australia.
Kulkarni highlighted that more funding for research is helping Indian scientists make progress in nuclear technology.
Plus, solar energy is getting a big push too, as part of the country's broader effort to cut carbon emissions and transition away from high-emission fuel sources.