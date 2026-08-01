India screens 10,974 arrivals after WHO flagged Ebola global emergency
India
India has checked 10,974 people arriving from Ebola-affected countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan since late May.
This big screening push kicked off after the WHO flagged the latest Ebola outbreak as a global health emergency.
No Ebola cases, India tightens checks
So far, no Ebola cases have been found in India.
The government's stepped up with mandatory travel forms, strict airport checks (especially in Mumbai and Delhi), isolation facilities, and even public awareness campaigns online and at airports.
Health agencies are teaming up to keep things under control and make sure everyone stays safe.