India scrutinizes big tech over messaging features and CSAM allegations India Jul 06, 2026

India has been putting big tech platforms under the microscope lately.

In just three weeks, the government temporarily blocked Telegram during NEET-UG reexams and made it turn off postediting.

Meta hit pause on WhatsApp usernames over worries about identity misuse and cybercrime.

Signal and Telegram had to explain how their anonymity features work, while Meta faced heat for Instagram ads allegedly linked to child sexual abuse material (CSAM).