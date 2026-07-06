India scrutinizes big tech over messaging features and CSAM allegations
India has been putting big tech platforms under the microscope lately.
In just three weeks, the government temporarily blocked Telegram during NEET-UG reexams and made it turn off postediting.
Meta hit pause on WhatsApp usernames over worries about identity misuse and cybercrime.
Signal and Telegram had to explain how their anonymity features work, while Meta faced heat for Instagram ads allegedly linked to child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
Indian experts urge risk based rules
Officials say these moves aren't just reactions to single incidents: they're aimed at deeper risks in how these platforms are built.
Experts like Rohit Kumar are calling for a risk-based system to keep tech giants accountable.
Garima Saxena stressed that CSAM networks adapt quickly across apps, so India needs stronger rules and urgent action to keep users safe online.