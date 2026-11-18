India seals ₹1,976.40cr Israel Aerospace Industries Barak upgrade deal
India just signed a ₹1,976.40 crore deal with Israel Aerospace Industries to give the Navy's Barak Point Defence Missile System a major technology boost.
signed on November 18 in New Delhi, this upgrade is all about making our ships better at spotting and stopping aerial threats, with a comprehensive overhaul of the system's hardware and software to address technological obsolescence and improve range and effectiveness.
Barak upgrade boosts Navy point defense
The upgraded Barak system will help protect ships from incoming missiles and aircraft by improving range and effectiveness.
With a comprehensive overhaul of the system's hardware and software, it can improve the Navy's point-defence capabilities, so our Navy stays ready for whatever comes next.