India secures 2 gold and 4 silver at IMO Shanghai
India's math whizzes just brought home two gold and four silver medals from the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Shanghai, which wrapped up on July 20.
Aarav Gupta (Delhi) and Abel George Mathew (Karnataka) snagged the gold medals, while Bairav Murugan (Karnataka), Kanav Talwar (Delhi), Sanjana Philo Chacko (Kerala), and Shreya Shantanu Mundhada (Maharashtra) picked up silver medals.
India set to finish 7th worldwide
Gupta, Mathew, and Talwar repeated their winning streak from last year's IMO in Australia.
Thanks to training from Mumbai's Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, India is set to finish seventh worldwide, making it four years straight in the global top 10.
This year's IMO was especially challenging, with a record 666 students competing from 117 countries.