India secures 2 gold and 4 silver at IMO Shanghai

India's math whizzes just brought home two gold and four silver medals from the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Shanghai, which wrapped up on July 20.

Aarav Gupta (Delhi) and Abel George Mathew (Karnataka) snagged the gold medals, while Bairav Murugan (Karnataka), Kanav Talwar (Delhi), Sanjana Philo Chacko (Kerala), and Shreya Shantanu Mundhada (Maharashtra) picked up silver medals.