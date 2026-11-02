Indian Navy's 1st indigenously designed warships to be built

The contracts were signed in New Delhi on Monday with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

Under the agreement, GRSE will build five of the eight corvettes while GSL will construct three.

The project is expected to create around 72 lakh person-days of employment in shipyards and another 460 lakh person-days in allied industries and micro, small and medium enterprises over the next decade.