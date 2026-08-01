India secures natural gas until September despite Qatar LNG attacks
India
India's got its natural gas needs covered until September, even after missile attacks in March hit Qatar's main LNG facilities and caused major supply hiccups.
With half its usual supply from Qatar suddenly on pause, India quickly turned to the US Angola, and the U.A.E. to keep things running smoothly.
India avoids gas shortage, prices rise
State-run oil companies locked in enough gas for the next two months, and the US was India's top LNG supplier during the April-May period, sending $728.29 million worth between April and May alone.
But experts say there's a catch: with global demand rising (thanks, Europe), prices have shot up everywhere.
So while India isn't facing a shortage right now, energy bills might sting a bit more for everyone.