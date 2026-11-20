India seeks 20% capex increase to fund Rafale and submarines
India's Defense Ministry is seeking a 20% increase in capital outlay/CAPEX for FY 2027-28 to fund some huge military deals.
The plan includes a proposed approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore contract for 114 Rafale fighter jets from France and a nearly ₹90,000 crore deal for six submarines from Germany under Project 75 (I).
Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh shared the news at a recent Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) event.
Defense Secretary Singh highlights AMCA consortia
Singh sounded confident about getting the extra funds, pointing out that India has been signing over ₹2 lakh crore in defense contracts each year lately (₹80,000 crore already this year).
He also spotlighted the homegrown AMCA fighter jet project (₹15,000 crore), with three separate consortiums in the race: Tata Advanced Systems; Larsen & Toubro in partnership with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Dynamatic Technologies; and Bharat Forge in partnership with BEML and Data Patterns.
It is all part of boosting India's own defense tech game.