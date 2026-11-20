Singh sounded confident about getting the extra funds, pointing out that India has been signing over ₹2 lakh crore in defense contracts each year lately (₹80,000 crore already this year).

He also spotlighted the homegrown AMCA fighter jet project (₹15,000 crore), with three separate consortiums in the race: Tata Advanced Systems; Larsen & Toubro in partnership with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Dynamatic Technologies; and Bharat Forge in partnership with BEML and Data Patterns.

It is all part of boosting India's own defense tech game.