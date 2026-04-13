India seeks 21% petrol ethanol blend citing 1.36L/cr savings
India
India is looking to raise the ethanol mix in gasoline from 20% to 21%, aiming to cut down even more on crude oil imports and save money.
The move, discussed by government officials, builds on a decade-long effort that has already saved the country ₹1.36 lakh crore in foreign exchange and millions of tons of oil each year.
Ethanol supply exceeds blending demand
No need to stress about supply; India actually has more than enough capacity to meet this higher blending target.
Oil companies received offers for way more ethanol than they needed till March 15, 2026.
Plus, the government is pushing flex-fuel vehicles that can run on higher blends (E20 to E85), making it easier for drivers and easing pressure on crude oil imports even further.