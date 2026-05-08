India seeks Bangladesh verification and repatriation of over 2,862 cases India May 08, 2026

India's been nudging Bangladesh for years to verify and take back over 2,862 cases of nationality verification involving suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals in India.

Since September 2020, the Ministry of External Affairs has sent over 1,137 notes verbale and 456 consolidated reminders to Dhaka, but a majority of the communications have not received an actionable response.

Some cases have been stuck for over five years, making things pretty tense between the neighbors.