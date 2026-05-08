India seeks Bangladesh verification and repatriation of over 2,862 cases
India's been nudging Bangladesh for years to verify and take back over 2,862 cases of nationality verification involving suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals in India.
Since September 2020, the Ministry of External Affairs has sent over 1,137 notes verbale and 456 consolidated reminders to Dhaka, but a majority of the communications have not received an actionable response.
Some cases have been stuck for over five years, making things pretty tense between the neighbors.
MEA urges Dhaka cooperation amid standstill
India says it's following all laws and agreements when it comes to sending people back.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recently stressed how important Bangladesh's cooperation is, especially after some Bangladeshi leaders raised concerns about "push in" attempts at the border.
So far, though, Bangladesh hasn't acted on these requests, leaving both countries at a diplomatic standstill.