India seeks comments on AAY shift to 7kg per person India Jun 25, 2026

The Indian government is looking to shake up how food grains are given out under the National Food Security Act.

Instead of every household getting 35kg of grains per month through the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), the plan is to switch to a per-person entitlement of 7kg.

This move aims to make things fairer for families of different sizes, and everyone can share their thoughts on it until July 13.