India seeks comments on AAY shift to 7kg per person
The Indian government is looking to shake up how food grains are given out under the National Food Security Act.
Instead of every household getting 35kg of grains per month through the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), the plan is to switch to a per-person entitlement of 7kg.
This move aims to make things fairer for families of different sizes, and everyone can share their thoughts on it until July 13.
AAY change could affect 2.17cr households
The Food Ministry says this new approach will better match people's nutritional needs and help streamline grain distribution.
If approved, it could cut annual grain demand under AAY from 99 lakh tons down to about 65.5 lakh tons.
Right now, around 2.17 crore households benefit from AAY, with distribution being free of cost since the Covid pandemic, so these changes could impact a lot of folks across India.