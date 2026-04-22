India seeks higher ethanol blends after cutting Hormuz oil imports

Ethanol saves India 44 million barrels

This move isn't just about fuel: it's saving India around 44 million barrels of crude each year and has brought in over ₹1.36 lakh crore in foreign exchange savings over the past decade.

The government is all-in on biofuels, with E20 already rolled out and an aspiration to achieve 100% ethanol blending in the near future.

As Minister Nitin Gadkari puts it, energy self-reliance is key with global oil supplies so uncertain right now.