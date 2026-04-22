India seeks higher ethanol blends after cutting Hormuz oil imports
With tensions rising in West Asia, India is stepping up its ethanol blending in gasoline to rely less on imported crude oil.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has already cut oil imports through the Strait of Hormuz from over half in January and February to about 30% in March.
Now, they're looking to boost the current 20% ethanol mix even higher.
Ethanol saves India 44 million barrels
This move isn't just about fuel: it's saving India around 44 million barrels of crude each year and has brought in over ₹1.36 lakh crore in foreign exchange savings over the past decade.
The government is all-in on biofuels, with E20 already rolled out and an aspiration to achieve 100% ethanol blending in the near future.
As Minister Nitin Gadkari puts it, energy self-reliance is key with global oil supplies so uncertain right now.