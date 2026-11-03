India seeks new oil routes amid West Asia conflict
India
With the conflict in West Asia making old oil routes tricky, India is now scouting for new ways to keep its fuel flowing.
This month, Indian leaders are meeting with ministers from Iran, the UAE, and other Indian Ocean countries to talk about keeping supply chains steady and making sure ships can move safely.
RBI supports oil firms' dollar needs
India buys almost 90% of its crude oil from abroad, mostly from just a few countries, and rising prices plus a weaker rupee are making imports more expensive.
To help out, the Reserve Bank of India is stepping in to support big oil companies with their dollar needs.
At the same time, India is working on boosting local production and building up reserves so it is not caught off guard by global drama.