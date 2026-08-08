India seeks partnership with France on 6th generation FCAS
India is looking to team up with France on the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a French-led sixth-generation program originally pursued by France and Germany, with Spain also involved.
The Ministry of Defence shared this update in Parliament, and now a parliamentary panel wants more details and timelines.
This move signals India's push to stay ahead in defense tech while still developing its own fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
India develops AMCA while accessing FCAS
India's strategy is pretty clear: work on the AMCA at home while also tapping into cutting-edge tech like AI, drones, and electronic warfare through FCAS.
Since building these advanced jets takes a ton of resources and know-how, collaborating with France could help India level up faster for future air combat challenges.