India seeks TRAI advice on net neutrality updates for 5G
India is considering updating its net neutrality rules to make way for 5G network slicing, a tech move that would let mobile networks offer custom internet experiences, like faster speeds or lower lag for certain apps.
The government has asked the telecom regulator, TRAI, for advice on how to balance these changes.
Network slicing benefits and pay-to-play concerns
Network slicing lets telecom companies split one physical network into several slices, each optimized for different needs: think one slice for ultra-fast gaming, another with rock-solid reliability for hospitals.
Supporters say this could boost industries and help recover big 5G investments, but some worry it might lead to a pay-to-play internet where only those who can afford it get the best service.
The final decision could shape how all of us use the internet in India's 5G future.