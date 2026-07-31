India seeks TRAI advice on net neutrality updates for 5G

Network slicing lets telecom companies split one physical network into several slices, each optimized for different needs: think one slice for ultra-fast gaming, another with rock-solid reliability for hospitals.

Supporters say this could boost industries and help recover big 5G investments, but some worry it might lead to a pay-to-play internet where only those who can afford it get the best service.

The final decision could shape how all of us use the internet in India's 5G future.